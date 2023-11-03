Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Rain changes to snow overnight

Rain will change over to snow showers overnight, with some light accumulations likely.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — After a quiet Saturday, a wintry system will move in this evening. Precipitation will start off as rain and will then transition to snow. Rain will likely start to fall in west central Indiana after 7 p.m. this evening

As cooling occurs in the column of the atmosphere, rain will transition to snow.

The transition will occur before midnight. Snow will continue to fall during the overnight hours.

Temperatures will fall into the low 30s.

Light snow accumulations of around a half inch will be possible.