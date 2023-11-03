Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Rain changes to snow overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — After a quiet Saturday, a wintry system will move in this evening. Precipitation will start off as rain and will then transition to snow. Rain will likely start to fall in west central Indiana after 7 p.m. this evening
As cooling occurs in the column of the atmosphere, rain will transition to snow.
The transition will occur before midnight. Snow will continue to fall during the overnight hours.
Temperatures will fall into the low 30s.
Light snow accumulations of around a half inch will be possible.
Snow will taper off by late morning into the early afternoon Sunday. It will remain cloudy and cold, with highs in the upper 30s to near 40°.