x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather Blog

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Snowy start to work week

More snow showers will fall later tonight and through Monday.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — Areas of central Indiana received accumulating snowfall this morning. 

Indianapolis recorded 0.6” of snow this morning. Northeast central Indiana recorded one to three inches of snow.  

More precipitation arrives later this evening. Spotty showers, mixed with flurries, will be triggered by a front late tonight into early Monday morning. 

Credit: WTHR
Credit: WTHR

Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s. 

Credit: WTHR

More snow showers will be around Monday morning into the afternoon. 

Credit: WTHR
Credit: WTHR
Credit: WTHR

Around a half inch to one inch of snow will be possible. 

Credit: WTHR

It will be a blustery day, with winds out of the west, sustained from 10 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs will only climb into the upper 30s with wind chill values in the mid to upper 20s. 

Credit: WTHR

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Live Doppler 13 Forecast: February 20, 2023 11 p.m.

Before You Leave, Check This Out