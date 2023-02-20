Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Snowy start to work week

INDIANAPOLIS — Areas of central Indiana received accumulating snowfall this morning.
Indianapolis recorded 0.6” of snow this morning. Northeast central Indiana recorded one to three inches of snow.
More precipitation arrives later this evening. Spotty showers, mixed with flurries, will be triggered by a front late tonight into early Monday morning.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s.
More snow showers will be around Monday morning into the afternoon.
Around a half inch to one inch of snow will be possible.
It will be a blustery day, with winds out of the west, sustained from 10 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs will only climb into the upper 30s with wind chill values in the mid to upper 20s.