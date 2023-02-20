Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Snowy start to work week

More snow showers will fall later tonight and through Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Areas of central Indiana received accumulating snowfall this morning.

Indianapolis recorded 0.6” of snow this morning. Northeast central Indiana recorded one to three inches of snow.

While the snow has already melted, here is a round up of the snow totals over the past 24 hours. More snow arrives tonight! @WTHRCOM #13WEATHER #INWX pic.twitter.com/W0TC3DlIjJ — Kelly Greene (@KellyGreeneWTHR) March 12, 2023

More precipitation arrives later this evening. Spotty showers, mixed with flurries, will be triggered by a front late tonight into early Monday morning.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s.

More snow showers will be around Monday morning into the afternoon.

Around a half inch to one inch of snow will be possible.