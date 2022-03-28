Indianapolis breaks ground on $6.73 million in Broad Ripple improvements

The projects will include new large-diameter storm pipes, manholes, and curb inlets, rehabilitation of sidewalks, street repaving and a new trail.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis broke ground Monday on $6.73 million in improvements to the Broad Ripple area.

"The announcement of these upgrades is long-awaited good news for area business owners and homeowners," said Mayor Joe Hogsett. "As we know, with enhanced infrastructure comes construction. I urge residents to continue patronizing Broad Ripple restaurants and businesses throughout the coming months, while remaining patient during temporary road closures that will bring long-lasting improvements."

The stormwater improvements will be made along Broad Ripple Avenue along with Carrollton, Guilford, and Winthrop avenues.

The sidewalk, road and trail improvements include:

• 2,500 linear feet of sidewalk rehabilitation

• 2.9 lane miles of asphalt street rehabilitation

• 2,400 linear feet of a new "River Walk" trail connecting Broad Ripple Park to the Monon Trail

Citizen's Energy is already starting on utility work, which will lead to road closures for approximately four months. Once that work is completed, construction on the planned improvements will begin.