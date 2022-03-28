Here's Yelp's 16 new Indy businesses to try this spring

Yelp Indy launched its first-ever “Hot & New Around Indy” event series featuring 16 businesses that opened within the past year.

INDIANAPOLIS — Your spring-break bucket list is here. Yelp Indy launched its first-ever “Hot & New Around Indy” event series featuring 16 businesses that opened within the past year. Be one of the first to enjoy, support and spread the news on these 5-star spots. RSVP to remaining events here, or use the below list to build your own adventure.

1. Chicken Scratch

Insider tip: Order online beforehand, as this spot is busy and only offers takeout.

2. Selfie WRLD Indy

Insider tip: Arrive and receive a ring light, phone holder and remote for photos.

3. Lou Malnati’s - Broad Ripple

Insider tip: The carnival theme pays homage to the former, early-1900s amusement park that was located in what is now Broad Ripple Park.

4. Burgeezy

Insider tip: Their entire menu is completely vegan… and delicious.

5. Amelia’s - Windsor Park

Insider tip: They won “best chocolate chip cookie in IN” according to Yelp data.

6. Stomping Ground

Insider tip: They sell plants, candles, gifts and décor in an adorable cottage.

7. Solace Skateshop

Insider tip: The owner creates handmade gift cards out of his own artwork.

8. Kan-Kan Cinema and Brasserie

Insider tip: The restaurant won “best new restaurant in the US” by USA Today.

9. Adult Spring Break

Insider tip: These just-pour-over-ice, all-natural, premium-spirit cocktails are made by Indy locals, including the owner of The Ball & Biscuit.

10. Hotel Indy

Insider tip: Head to their rooftop bar, The Cannon Ball Lounge, for skyline views.

11. Ali’i Poke - Carmel

Insider tip: This is the first location to offer authentic Hawaiian shave ice.

12. Beast - The AMP

Insider tip: They create new, juicy burger creations each week.

13. Physique 57

Insider tip: The owner moved to Indy and brought this new barre studio with her.

14. Social Cantina - Carmel

Insider tip: Yelpers love the stuffed avocado dish and outdoor patio.

15. Parlor Public House

Insider tip: They transition from coffee to cocktails at 5 p.m. each night.

16. Bearded Bagel

Insider tip: This is the beloved food truck’s new permanent location.