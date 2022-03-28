x
Small Business

Here's Yelp's 16 new Indy businesses to try this spring

Yelp Indy launched its first-ever “Hot & New Around Indy” event series featuring 16 businesses that opened within the past year.
Credit: Yelp
Left to right: Chicken Scratch, Selfie WRLD Indy, Lou Malnati’s, Burgeezy

INDIANAPOLIS — Your spring-break bucket list is here. Yelp Indy launched its first-ever “Hot & New Around Indy” event series featuring 16 businesses that opened within the past year. Be one of the first to enjoy, support and spread the news on these 5-star spots. RSVP to remaining events here, or use the below list to build your own adventure.

1. Chicken Scratch
Insider tip: Order online beforehand, as this spot is busy and only offers takeout.

2. Selfie WRLD Indy
Insider tip: Arrive and receive a ring light, phone holder and remote for photos.

3. Lou Malnati’s - Broad Ripple
Insider tip: The carnival theme pays homage to the former, early-1900s amusement park that was located in what is now Broad Ripple Park.

4. Burgeezy
Insider tip: Their entire menu is completely vegan… and delicious.

Credit: Yelp
Left to right: Amelia’s, Stomping Ground, Solace Skateshop, Kan-Kan Cinema

5. Amelia’s - Windsor Park
Insider tip: They won “best chocolate chip cookie in IN” according to Yelp data.

6. Stomping Ground
Insider tip: They sell plants, candles, gifts and décor in an adorable cottage.

7. Solace Skateshop 
Insider tip: The owner creates handmade gift cards out of his own artwork.

8. Kan-Kan Cinema and Brasserie 
Insider tip: The restaurant won “best new restaurant in the US” by USA Today.

Credit: Yelp
Left to right: Adult Spring Break, Hotel Indy, Ali’i Poke, Beast

9. Adult Spring Break
Insider tip: These just-pour-over-ice, all-natural, premium-spirit cocktails are made by Indy locals, including the owner of The Ball & Biscuit.

10. Hotel Indy 
Insider tip: Head to their rooftop bar, The Cannon Ball Lounge, for skyline views.

11. Ali’i Poke - Carmel 
Insider tip: This is the first location to offer authentic Hawaiian shave ice.

12. Beast - The AMP 
Insider tip: They create new, juicy burger creations each week.

Credit: Yelp
Left to right: Physique 57, Social Cantina, Parlor Public House, Bearded Bagel

13. Physique 57 
Insider tip: The owner moved to Indy and brought this new barre studio with her.

14. Social Cantina - Carmel 
Insider tip: Yelpers love the stuffed avocado dish and outdoor patio.

15. Parlor Public House
Insider tip: They transition from coffee to cocktails at 5 p.m. each night.

16. Bearded Bagel 
Insider tip: This is the beloved food truck’s new permanent location.

Yelp Indy invites you to join them in support of local businesses by nominating yourself for the Yelp Indy Elite Squad, granting access to free special experiences and events.

