Hundreds of fish showed up dead along Wildcat Creek, but officials don't know why

Officials can't yet give an exact number of fish killed, but one fisherman told 13News he saw hundreds of them dead along the banks of a Kokomo creek last weekend.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Longtime angler Chris Wendt pulled up to his favorite fishing spot on Wildcat Creek last Saturday, and took home the typical haul - about fifteen fish of five different species. Solid weekend fishing by any standard, and a common count for the spot he counts on when looking for bites on his line.

When he returned Sunday, everything had changed.

"I'm standing at my spot, you know, you kind of just fishing and I'm not getting any bites, which I always gets bites at this spot. I mean, it's my fishing hole," Wentz said.

Undeterred, Wendt hauled his gear about an eighth of a mile from his usual haunch and discovered hundreds of fish - minnows, carp, catfish, bass, blue gill and pan fish - belly up and baking in the heat.

All of them, Wendt recalled, were dead.

"As I'm hiking, I'm noticing more dead fish. They're still at the bottom, and they're kind of belly up, some of them are still moving. And then, the fish that were alive, I started noticing were kind of swimming at at the top. And they were real slow and kind of doing the belly up thing," he said.

Wendt posted over thirty photos of the deceased fish to his Facebook page.

Now, The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is investigating the cause of that fish kill in Wildcat Creek in the Foster Park area, first reported last Saturday.

Sarah Bonick is the director of external relations with IDEM, the agency in charge of finding out what happened, and said investigators conducted several field tests over the weekend. They checked dissolved oxygen, chlorine, ammonia nitrogen and other chemicals that may have led to the kill.

All of those tests came back normal.

"But they are still investigating it," Bonick said. "It can take days or weeks sometimes for us to determine a cause."

Wendt said he had certainly seen dead fish in the water in Wildcat Creek before, but was alarmed by the types of fish he found dead.

"This is unique because the fish that are dying are fish that often survive the low oxygen levels when other fish don't. For example, catfish. Any angler will tell you this. It's really hard to kill a catfish," Wendt said.

Marty Benson, assistance director of communications at the Indiana Department of Natural Resources told 13News they are still counting how many fish were killed.

"DNR’s role is to provide a count of dead fish, and identify species, which takes time and is still in process," Benson said in an email.

Wendt said he hiked along a route that would have taken him 5 or 6 hours to kayak, and found dead fish all along the way last Sunda.

"Since then I communicated with other anglers that I know. And, as far as I can tell, it looks like they've been killed all through town," he said.

Bonick said there were no abnormal conditions in the waterway and no indication that there is a continued threat to fish in the stream currently.

According to WTHR newsgathering partners at The Kokomo Tribune, this investigation comes about a year after a failing lift station near the American Legion Golf Course last August leaked raw sewage into the water, resulting in a fish kill that impacted around 1 mile of the waterway.

In that incident, city crews spent five days pumping and aerating sections of the creek to remove the chemicals and sewage that led to the kill.

And this is not the first time Wendt himself discovered something foul in Wildcat Creek.

In December 2019, he went hiking with his dog near the creek. She started acting strange, backing up from the water and clocking her head side to side.

"I looked down, and there's oil coming out of the ground. And right in the middle of the Wildcat Creek, and it's going all down the Wildcat, and it's going. It went for miles," he said.

As Wendt waits for answers on what may have caused the fish kill, he said the feeling now is similar to when he first saw that oil bubbling up from the ground.

He is gutted by what this means for local wildlife dependent on the creek for food.

"People don't understand when this happens, it's gonna affect all the environment routes. Those fish are the core, you know? They're the foundation, the base. And when they die, it's like - what are the turtles going to eat? What are the beavers? What are the raccoons going to eat? What are the eagles going to eat? And the falcons - this whole life cycle," Wendt said.

The Wildcat Creek watershed covers seven counties - Tippecanoe, Carroll, Clinton, Howard, Tipton, Grant and Madison.

Both DNR and IDEM told 13News they had been on scene of the kill site since it happened.