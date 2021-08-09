In June, DNR recommended not feeding birds to slow the spread of an illness.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced Monday that residents in 76 Indiana counties can resume feeding birds.

On June 25, DNR recommended not feeding birds to slow the spread of an undetermined illness that was killing birds.

The recommendation included removing feeders and frequent cleaning of birdbaths.

DNR recommends that residents in the following counties continue to refrain from feeding birds: Allen, Carroll, Clark, Floyd, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Lake, Marion, Monroe, Morgan, Porter, St. Joseph, Tippecanoe and Whitley.