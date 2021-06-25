Indiana DNR recommends removing bird feeders amid mysterious bird deaths statewide

Residents of 15 Indiana counties are being asked to take down the feeders while the state investigates why several species of songbirds are dying.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Department of Natural Resources is asking residents of 15 Indiana counties to take down their bird feeders as they investigate the mysterious deaths of songbirds statewide.

Earlier this week, Indiana DNR said birds - including cardinals, robins and blue jays - were getting sick or dying across the state, but it was unclear why. Investigators say the birds have shown signs of neurological illness, as well as eye swelling and a crusty discharge.

The samples tested so far have come back negative for avian influenza and West Nile virus.

As the department works with the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and the USGS National Wildlife Health Center to determine what is causing the bird deaths, they're asking some Hoosiers to remove feeders from their yards.

The counties included in the request are Delaware, Hamilton, Jackson, Johnson, Marion and Monroe counties in central Indiana, as well as Clark, Jefferson, LaGrange, Lake, Newton, St. Joseph, Union, Washington and Whitley counties.

In addition to removing bird feeders in the counties listed above, Indiana DNR recommends the following steps for Hoosiers statewide: