Indiana DNR to spray in 3 counties for invasive gypsy moths

Gypsy moths strip trees bare of foliage in their caterpillar form.

INDIANAPOLIS — State wildlife crews will begin an aerial spraying effort soon in three northern Indiana counties to combat an invasive moth that strips trees bare of foliage in its caterpillar form.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says that, weather permitting, it will begin spraying during the week of May 10 to kill gypsy moth caterpillars in selected areas of Allen, Miami and Wells counties.

That spraying will release particles containing a type of bacteria that's deadly to the moth's caterpillar-like larvae.

Each site will get two treatments.