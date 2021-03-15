DNR investigating shooting of Indiana bald eagle

Conservation officers are asking for tips to find those responsible for shooting the bird.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — Conservation officers are investigating the shooting death of a bald eagle in western Indiana.

Indiana DNR was notified of the dead bird on March 10 by people who frequently visit the area to view eagles. The eagle was found in a tree.

Officers investigating the death determined the bald eagle, identified as a juvenile, was killed by a gunshot to the breast.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Indiana DNR. A joint reward of $2,000 has been offered for information by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and Indiana Turn-in-a-Poacher.