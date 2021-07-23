Hitchhiking fly know for being both beautiful and a menace makes its way into Indiana

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species known for it's bold red and black wings. They can also be, the DNR said, an absolute pain.

INDIANAPOLIS — When hoards of spotted lanternflies, also called lycorma delicatula, invaded Pennsylvania a few years ago, not even the unique red and black markings on its wings could save the bug from homeowners, who outfitted themselves with fly swatters and vacuums, dish soap and sticky tape in the hopes of eradicating it from the state forever.

Despite its beauty, the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species that drains plants with a sucking mouthpart and leaves a stinky goo called "honeydew" in areas where they congregate.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources now says the fly has made its way to the Hoosier State.

A homeowner in Switzerland County contacted DNR's Division of Entomology & Plant Pathology with a photo taken outside his home of a fourth instar — a developing larvae. When DEPP staff went onsite to survey, they discovered an infestation in the woodlot adjacent to that homeowner.

DEPP is now working with USDA to find out how large the infestation, where it originated, and how they can work to limit the spread.

The spotted lanternfly is a federally regulated invasive species, and can decimate plant growth and fruit production in places like vineyards and orchards. They are commonly found in those areas as well.

The site where spotted lanterflies were found in Indiana is within 2 miles of the Ohio River and the Markland Dam.

The fly was first discovered in the United States in Pennsylvania in 2014. While the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture tried to limit the pest's spread at that time, it is a skilled hitchhiker that can be spread through trade materials sold in infested areas that are shipped out of state.