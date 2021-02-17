Williams takes lead late lifting Purdue past Michigan St.

Williams, who shot 13 for 21, scored 10 of Purdue’s last 18 points.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Trevion Williams scored 28 points and Eric Hunter Jr. scored 15 and Purdue pulled away from Michigan State for a 75-65 win.

Williams, who shot 13 for 21, scored 10 of Purdue’s last 18 points in the game’s final 4:45.

Aaron Henry led Michigan State with 15 points.

Based on rankings as of today, Michigan State’s last five contests include matchups against No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5. Illinois.

Purdue faces Nebraska on the road on Saturday.