Williams takes lead late lifting Purdue past Michigan St.

Williams, who shot 13 for 21, scored 10 of Purdue’s last 18 points.
Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) is fouled by Michigan State forward Thomas Kithier (15) as he shoots next to Michigan State forward Joey Hauser (20) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Purdue won 75-65.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Trevion Williams scored 28 points and Eric Hunter Jr. scored 15 and Purdue pulled away from Michigan State for a 75-65 win. 

Williams, who shot 13 for 21, scored 10 of Purdue’s last 18 points in the game’s final 4:45. 

Aaron Henry led Michigan State with 15 points. 

Based on rankings as of today, Michigan State’s last five contests include matchups against No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5. Illinois. 

Purdue faces Nebraska on the road on Saturday. 

The Boilermakers haven’t won consecutive games since Jan. 17 and Jan. 20.

    

