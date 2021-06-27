Whitestown cuts ribbon on Little League complex

Dignitaries including Gov. Eric Holcomb cut the ribbon at the new Little League Central Region Facility on Indianapolis Road Saturday.

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — If you build it, they will come.

It's one of the classic lines, of course, from the baseball movie "Field of Dreams."

And Indiana has added a new "field of dreams" of its own, built in Whitestown.

Dignitaries including Gov. Eric Holcomb cut the ribbon at the new Little League Central Region Facility on Indianapolis Road Saturday.

The complex will serve as the home for the Little League Softball Central Region tournament and the Little League Baseball Great Lakes and Midwest Region tournaments.

After three years of planning and building, the15-acre complex hosted its first game after they cut the ribbon.

In his speech, Gov. Holcomb thanked everyone for pushing forward on this project. "So many around the country around the world, so many kind of starts and stops and stalls and curve balls over this last year, but you kept pressing on," he said. "So a real word of thanks that you kept focused on this very day."

The new, 15-acre facility is located at 7185 S. Indianapolis Road, just west of I-65 at Exit 130, and features the Central Region Headquarters administration building, a gift shop, concessions stand, restrooms, batting cages, and a full-size, lighted Little League field with stadium seating, bleachers, and a press box.