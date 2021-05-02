Whitestown plans sports and retail development at former junkyard

The proposed project is expected to complement the Little League International’s new headquarters currently under construction.

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — The Town of Whitestown announced plans Friday to further redevelop the former Wrecks Inc. junkyard along Indianapolis Road near I-865 with a youth sports park with motel, housing and retail components.

“This project is the first of its kind in Boone County,” said Whitestown Town Manager Jason Lawson in a statement announcing the development. “We believe the project we have attracted is an ideal complement to Little League International’s new Central Region Headquarters currently under construction in Whitestown.”

According to the Whitestown plans, the project will involve at least $135 million in investment and include:

An approximately 200,000 square foot youth sports environment with at least one outdoor field

Approximately 250 market rate apartments

A hotel with at least 105 rooms

An outdoor water sports and entertainment venue

At least 50,000 square feet of medical office space

Approximately 50,000 square feet of commercial/retail space

The potential for approximately 75 for-sale residential units

Indianapolis-based Milhaus is partnering with Homefield of Kansas City as developers on the project, which is expected to be supported by local incentives such as tax increment financing and the adoption of a food and beverage tax.