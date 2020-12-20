Notre Dame picked over Texas A&M for college football playoff

Notre Dame was also ranked fourth and Texas A&M fifth the final AP football poll. Indiana ranked #7.

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Notre Dame will meet Alabama in the College Football Playoffs, with Clemson facing Ohio State in the other semi-final game New Year's Day.

The Fighting Irish and Crimson Tide will meet Jan. 1 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, after a late pandemic-related relocation from the Rose Bowl. The Tigers and Buckeyes are set to play that night at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

The national champion is scheduled to be determined Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Irish are making their second appearance in the playoff, having lost to Clemson in the 2018 Cotton Bowl.

Notre Dame last faced Alabama in the BCS National Championship game in 2013 following an undefeated regular season.

Texas A&M was 5th and Oklahoma 6th in the CFP rankings.

AP Poll

Notre Dame was also No. 4 and Texas A&M and No. 5 in the final Associated Press college football poll of the regular season released Sunday morning. The rankings were released shortly before the College Football Playoff selection committee revealed its selections.

Top 25 voters had Alabama on top, followed by Clemson, which beat Notre Dame Saturday in the ACC championship game 34-10, Big Ten champion Ohio State and the Fighting Irish a comfortable 41-point margin ahead of the Aggies.

Unbeaten Cincinnati was No. 6 in the poll.

The Indiana Hoosiers, whose only loss came at Ohio State, ranked 7th.