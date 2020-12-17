IU Football Coach Tom Allen named Big Ten Coach of the Year

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — IU Football Coach Tom Allen was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year by fellow coaches.
Allen is also a candidate for the Dodd Trophy and the Paul "Bear" Bryant Awards.
Allen led the Hoosiers to a 6-1 season and has the team ranked 7th in the country.
Here are some of the achievements that led to him being Coach of the Year:
- IU is ranked for the eighth-consecutive week, its longest streak since 1945 (9), coming in at No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 and at No. 7 in the Amway Coaches Poll presented by USA Today Sports.
- The Hoosiers have been ranked in the Top 10 five times in 2020, the most for the program since 1967 (5 weeks) and tied for the second-most in school history (9 weeks in 1945).
- Indiana collected its first Top-10 ranking in the Nov. 8 AP Poll (No. 10) since Sept. 22, 1969 (No. 10), and its No.7 rating is its best in the AP Poll since Nov. 27, 1967 (No. 4).
- IU entered the CFP rankings for the first time in program history on Nov. 24, and currently sits at No. 12.
- The Hoosiers are one of three teams in the country (Alabama, North Carolina) with three Top-25 victories.
- Indiana's 6-1 record is its best overall start since 1993 (7-1) and its best conference start since 1967 (6-1).
- IU is 14-6 overall and 11-5 in league play since the beginning of the 2019 campaign. Its 14 victories share third and its 11 Big Ten wins rank third among all B1G teams during that span.
- With their victory over Maryland, the Hoosiers clinched a winning league record in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1987-88 and for the sixth time overall (1967-68, 1944-46 and 1936-37).
- Indiana's six conference wins are tied for the most in school history (1967, 1987)
- The Hoosiers 36-35, overtime win against No. 8 Penn State in the season opener was the sixth against a Top-10 opponent in school history, with the last coming at No. 9 Ohio State (31-10) on Oct. 10, 1987.
Allen joins Bill Mallory (1986 and 1987) as the only Indiana head coaches to earn B1G Coach of the Year honors.