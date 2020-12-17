IU Football Coach Tom Allen named Big Ten Coach of the Year

Allen is also a candidate for the Dodd Trophy and the Paul "Bear" Bryant Awards.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — IU Football Coach Tom Allen was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year by fellow coaches.

Allen is also a candidate for the Dodd Trophy and the Paul "Bear" Bryant Awards.

Allen led the Hoosiers to a 6-1 season and has the team ranked 7th in the country.

Here are some of the achievements that led to him being Coach of the Year:

IU is ranked for the eighth-consecutive week, its longest streak since 1945 (9), coming in at No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 and at No. 7 in the Amway Coaches Poll presented by USA Today Sports.

The Hoosiers have been ranked in the Top 10 five times in 2020, the most for the program since 1967 (5 weeks) and tied for the second-most in school history (9 weeks in 1945).

Indiana collected its first Top-10 ranking in the Nov. 8 AP Poll (No. 10) since Sept. 22, 1969 (No. 10), and its No.7 rating is its best in the AP Poll since Nov. 27, 1967 (No. 4).

IU entered the CFP rankings for the first time in program history on Nov. 24, and currently sits at No. 12.

The Hoosiers are one of three teams in the country (Alabama, North Carolina) with three Top-25 victories.

Indiana's 6-1 record is its best overall start since 1993 (7-1) and its best conference start since 1967 (6-1).

IU is 14-6 overall and 11-5 in league play since the beginning of the 2019 campaign. Its 14 victories share third and its 11 Big Ten wins rank third among all B1G teams during that span.

With their victory over Maryland, the Hoosiers clinched a winning league record in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1987-88 and for the sixth time overall (1967-68, 1944-46 and 1936-37).

Indiana's six conference wins are tied for the most in school history (1967, 1987)

The Hoosiers 36-35, overtime win against No. 8 Penn State in the season opener was the sixth against a Top-10 opponent in school history, with the last coming at No. 9 Ohio State (31-10) on Oct. 10, 1987.