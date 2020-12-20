IU, Purdue prevail in Crossroads Classic

The Hoosiers knocked off Butler 68-60 while the Boilermakers took care of Notre Dame 88-78.

INDIANAPOLIS — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points and Armaan Franklin scored 20 as Indiana beat Butler 68-60 on Saturday in the first game of the Crossroads Classic Challenge at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Coming off a bout with COVID-19, the Bulldogs played with just seven players but only trailed 37-32 at halftime.

Indiana moved to 5-2 with the win while Butler fell to 1-2.

Purdue 88, Notre Dame 78

Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter Jr. each scored 18 points and Purdue beat Notre Dame 88-78 in the second game.

Stefanovic was 6-for-8 shooting including 5 for 7 from 3-point range.

Hunter finished 4 for 7 from 3-point range