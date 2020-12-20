IU, Purdue prevail in Crossroads Classic

INDIANAPOLIS — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points and Armaan Franklin scored 20 as Indiana beat Butler 68-60 on Saturday in the first game of the Crossroads Classic Challenge at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Coming off a bout with COVID-19, the Bulldogs played with just seven players but only trailed 37-32 at halftime.
Indiana moved to 5-2 with the win while Butler fell to 1-2.
Purdue 88, Notre Dame 78
Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter Jr. each scored 18 points and Purdue beat Notre Dame 88-78 in the second game.
Stefanovic was 6-for-8 shooting including 5 for 7 from 3-point range.
Hunter finished 4 for 7 from 3-point range
Trey Wertz led the Irish with 27 points and made half of his 10 3-point attempts.