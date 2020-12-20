x
Ncaab

IU, Purdue prevail in Crossroads Classic

The Hoosiers knocked off Butler 68-60 while the Boilermakers took care of Notre Dame 88-78.
Credit: AP
Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) shoots in front of Butler forward Bryce Golden (33) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points and Armaan Franklin scored 20 as Indiana beat Butler 68-60 on Saturday in the first game of the Crossroads Classic Challenge at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Coming off a bout with COVID-19, the Bulldogs played with just seven players but only trailed 37-32 at halftime. 

Indiana moved to 5-2 with the win while Butler fell to 1-2.

Purdue 88, Notre Dame 78

Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter Jr. each scored 18 points and Purdue beat Notre Dame 88-78 in the second game. 

Stefanovic was 6-for-8 shooting including 5 for 7 from 3-point range. 

Hunter finished 4 for 7 from 3-point range 

Trey Wertz led the Irish with 27 points and made half of his 10 3-point attempts.

