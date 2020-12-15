IU-Purdue football game off again

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University and Purdue University have once again agreed to call the Old Oaken Bucket game off after COVID-19 test results at both schools.
In a joint statement, the universities' athletic directors said they teams were unable to play Friday due to COVID-19 protocols for this season.
Read the full statement from Indiana Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson and Purdue Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Bobinski below:
"Upon the advice of our medical professionals and in following the guidelines and protocols established for this season, we are not able to play Friday. As we stated last week, we know the history and tradition of this great rivalry game and how much it means to our current students, alumni and fans. Both universities worked extremely hard in an effort to play, but at this time it just isn't possible. We are certainly disappointed that we cannot play in 2020, but look forward to seeing each other on the field next season and competing once again for the Old Oaken Bucket."
The game was initially supposed to be played Saturday, Dec. 12. But after rising COVID-19 numbers at both schools, they agreed to cancel it. Then, it was rescheduled for Friday, Dec. 18.
The schools announced the latest change Tuesday.
IU currently has a 6-1 record, with its only loss coming to Ohio State. The team is second in the Big Ten East.
Purdue is 2-4 and sits at 5th in the Big Ten West.
