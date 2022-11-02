Cincinnati Bengals fans, including Hoosier family, gear up for Super Bowl weekend

13News took the short road trip south to see the Bengals buzz for ourselves and spoke to a Hoosier family already in Los Angeles.

"To watch them win all these games in the playoffs, it's just been huge for this area," said Steve Lamping. "It's exciting to actually have a team to root for in the Super Bowl."

13News traveled to just outside of Cincinnati to talk to Bengals fans.

"Of course. What else would we be?" Lisa Ballard said.

Maka Mia Pizza is offering deals for game day.

"$9 pepperoni pizzas, since Joe Burrow," Ballard said of the Bengals' quarterback, who wears No. 9. "Oh, he's pretty cute, ain't he? He's pretty cute!"

The pizza shop and several other businesses are closing early Sunday so employees can watch the game.

"It's once in a lifetime probably for most. It's pretty nice of them, but yeah, they're going to miss out on some money, I'm sure," Ballard said.

"I will not be working on Monday," Lamping said.

Many schools are also closed Monday.

"So they can recover or celebrate or cry all day. I don't know. Whatever happens!" Ballard said.

However, you don't have to be in Bengals country to be a devoted fan.

"I have had season tickets my entire life. When these guys were old enough to attend a game or probably before that, I would take them to games," Jeff Adams said.

Adams is a Cincinnati native, but he and his family live in Noblesville.

"It's a four-hour trip back and forth and pretty much do it every weekend. Thankfully, they have a very understanding mother who will allow us to do this," Adams said.

She also let them fly to L.A. for the pricey game. However, when he found some tickets at face value, it was fate.

"When I won that lottery, it was a little emotional, and no one believed me," Adams said.

Now in Los Angeles, this Super Bowl is more than just a game or a fun weekend.