Colts owner Jim Irsay giving away 4 Super Bowl tickets to Bengals fans

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is giving away four Super Bowl tickets. The only requirement? You have to be a die-hard Bengals fan.

INDIANAPOLIS — Calling all hardcore Cincinnati Bengals fans! Here's your chance to go to the Super Bowl.

His team may not have made it to the Big Game, but Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is offering a dream trip for Bengals fans.

Irsay tweeted Tuesday that he's sending two pairs of Bengals fans to Super Bowl LVI at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13. He said he'll not only give them the tickets, but he'll also cover airfare and a hotel room.

The only requirement? Irsay said you must be a hardcore Bengals fan.

If you fit the mold, all you have to do is retweet Irsay's tweet. The deadline is 11 p.m. EST Tuesday.

I'm sending two pairs of BENGALS FANS to the SUPER BOWL. Who are dey??? Airfare, hotel room, game tickets. Respond via a retweet and PROOF THAT YOU'RE A HARD CORE BENGALS FAN. Deadline 11pm tonight. Have at it! (Colts fans tomorrow).👍🏈😎 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 1, 2022

As an added bonus, Irsay ended his tweet with, "Colts fans tomorrow." So we'll just have to see what Wednesday brings ... possibly another chance for fans to win the trip of a lifetime.

And it is the trip of a lifetime. Let us explain.

Super Bowl LVI will feature the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams, it's the most unlikely matchup in Super Bowl history.

Both teams were No. 4 seeds in their conference, making this the lowest-seeded Super Bowl matchup since playoff seeding began for Super Bowl X.

Adding to the unlikeliness of this matchup is the fact that the Bengals were the worst team in the NFL just three seasons ago and this will be their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years.

What's more, this is the first time the Super Bowl has returned to the Los Angeles area since 1993. This will be just the second time in NFL history that a team will be playing in a Super Bowl in their home stadium. The first time was last year when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

So if you're catching our drift, this is truly an unlikely - some might even say once in a lifetime - matchup that most likely won't happen anytime soon.