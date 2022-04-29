Purdue, Warren Central star David Bell picked by Browns in NFL draft

The wide receiver is headed to Cleveland with the 99th overall pick in this year's draft.

INDIANAPOLIS — David Bell, a wide receiver who starred at Warren Central High School before a standout career at Purdue, is headed to Cleveland.

Bell was selected by the Browns with the 99th overall pick in the NFL draft, late in the third round Friday night.

He caught 232 passes for 2,946 yards and 21 touchdowns in his Purdue career.

Bell is the second Purdue Boilermaker taken in the first three rounds of the draft. Defensive end George Karlaftis was taken by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round.