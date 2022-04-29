Colts trade down in 2nd round, add 3rd round pick in NFL draft

Indianapolis didn't have a first round selection on Thursday, but is now slated to make three picks during Friday's second and third rounds.

INDIANAPOLIS — After sitting out the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, the Indianapolis Colts have a couple of picks to ponder on Day 2.

The second and third rounds of the draft start Friday night at 7. Indianapolis was set to have the 10th pick in the second round (42nd overall) and the ninth pick of Round 3 (73rd overall).

But once they were on the clock for their first pick of this year's draft, the Colts traded the selection to the Minnesota Vikings. In exchange for the 42nd pick and the Colts' fourth-round selection, the Colts received Minnesota's second-round pick (53rd overall), along with the Vikings' third-round (77th) and sixth-round picks (192nd).

The Colts need some more weapons on offense and though six wide receivers were taken in the first round, there is still plenty of talent left on the board at the position, as well as some tight ends.

One of the wideouts expected to hear his name called on the draft's second night is Purdue star David Bell, a Warren Central graduate. Bell caught 232 passes for 2,946 yards and 21 touchdowns in his Purdue career.

There are also a couple of big-name quarterbacks, if the Colts feel like going that direction. Indianapolis currently has Sam Ehlinger and James Morgan behind newcomer Matt Ryan on their quarterback depth chart.

The team only has seven draft picks this year, which is actually a pretty low number for them. If there's an opportunity for general manager Chris Ballard to trade back and add a couple more picks to the arsenal, he'll do it.