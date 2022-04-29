Kansas City picks Purdue's Karlaftis with 30th overall pick in NFL Draft

The West Lafayette High School grad recorded 99 tackles and 12 1/2 sacks in three seasons with the Boilermakers.

LAS VEGAS — Purdue standout George Karlaftis is going to Kansas City.

The Boilermakers' defensive end, who entered the NFL Draft after his junior season, was taken with the 30th pick overall by the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Karlaftis, a West Lafayette High School grad, recorded 99 tackles and 12 1/2 sacks in three seasons with the Boilermakers. He also had an interception and two fumble recoveries at Purdue, both coming during his freshman season in 2019.

He only started playing football after his family moved to West Lafayette from Greece when he was in eighth grade.

"I haven't been playing this game for very, very long and I feel like my best football's ahead of me," Karlaftis said after his selection by the Chiefs. "So this is what I've been obsessed with ever since then and ready to go win some Super Bowls."

Early mock drafts included Karlaftis in the top 10 and NFL.com's final mock before the draft had him going to Arizona with the 23rd pick.

Purdue wide receiver David Bell, a Warren Central graduate who also left West Lafayette after his junior season, remains on the board. He has been projected as an early second-round pick.

The second round gets underway Friday at 7 p.m. EDT from Las Vegas. The third round will also take place Friday, with rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday.