Pat McAfee's wife gives birth to baby girl

INDIANAPOLIS — Welcome to the world, little girl!

Samantha McAfee, wife of former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee, gave birth to their baby May 4.

Pat announced the news on Twitter, writing, "Today's a day that @MrsMcAfeeShow and I have been dreaming of.. I can't wait to see where this foot gets to go beautiful girl. WE LOVE YOU."

WARNING: The video linked in the line below contains language that may not be suitable for all audiences.

"This morning has been bananas. What these women do, huh?" Pat said on "The Pat McAfee Show" Thursday. "2:50 a.m., her water breaks, so I'm still sleeping, I'm snoozing, and at like 3:27 a.m., I get a tap on the shoulder, and I wake up, and she goes, 'I think my water broke.'"

Pat then said Samantha's due date was in a couple of weeks, but confirmed both Samantha and their baby are healthy, and thanked everyone for "all the good vibes."

"We are so in love," Samantha tweeted Friday morning in response to Pat's announcement.

Pat played eight seasons for the Colts, playing in 127 regular-season games and nine playoff games.

In August 2022, 13Sports director Dave Calabro caught up with Pat ahead of the Colts' final preseason game.