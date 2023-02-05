Indianapolis Colts players react to new franchise QB

Quenton Nelson, Grover Stewart, and Kenny Moore II had raving reviews about new franchise quarterback Anthony Richardson.

INDIANAPOLIS — Fresh off drafting 12 players in last week's NFL draft, the most ever for the franchise in the modern draft era, Indianapolis Colts players are getting to know the talented new faces.

Quenton Nelson, Grover Stewart, and Kenny Moore II had raving reviews about new franchise quarterback Anthony Richardson.

"I mean, that's the guy I wanted to get," Stewart said with a smile. "I was happy when we chose him. When I saw we got him, I was like, '(expletive). We're good.'"

Stewart was almost giddy on Wednesday at the Colts training facility. He's pleased with the fourth overall pick. Nelson and Moore agree, noting Richardson's athleticism is off the charts.

"Really excited. I've heard great things about his character and the person that he is. Seeing his film, you can see what he can do on the field. It's pretty extraordinary. I mean he dominated the combine and did really, really well in college football this year." Nelson said. "Game film is more important. Seeing some of the spectacular plays he made and some of the throws he made. To just go to the combine like he did and be the best ever [athletically], I would say that's pretty important. He took it that seriously and dominated it the way he did. That's a guy you want to draft is a guy who wants to be the best and does the best."

"It's great to have a dual [threat] quarterback on the team now. Obviously earning his role and seeing him flourish...I'm happy for him and I can't wait to see him play," Moore continued. "Playing a dual [threat] quarterback is sometimes extremely hard because, yes, he can pass, but he can definitely run. When he runs, you have to tackle. Especially this guy we just got. You have to try and get him to the ground."

At 6'4" and 244 pounds, Richardson certainly won't be easy to bring down. His size and speed make defending him difficult – almost as difficult as being 20 years old and the new face of an NFL franchise.

"You're coming in and know you have a big role to fill. That's really going to build his character and see what type of guy he really is," Stewart explained, "A young guy like that I believe he can do it. He seems like a great guy. We'll be behind him, and he'll be behind us."

One thing is for sure. These players are excited for a young quarterback to finally build around, especially after the QB carousel the past four seasons.

"When you're changing quarterbacks, it's kind of hard because you don't know what kind of leader or person they'll be or if the guys will like him. With a younger guy, we can mold that guy, have people come up with him, and have people bond with him," Stewart said, "It's just like a fresh start. Having a young guy come in and be here for a long time. It's just something new."

"Bouncing from quarterback to quarterback, it will be nice to be able to build something for years to come," Nelson concluded.

Rookie minicamp on West 56th Street will certainly see all eyes focused on Anthony Richardson.