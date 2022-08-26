'I am living the dream' | Pat McAfee talks about life after the NFL

"Opportunities have shown up," said the former Indianapolis Colts punter. "I’ve tried to take advantage of them."

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts play their final preseason game Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium, taking on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’s a game they’ve been preparing for all week at Colts training camp, and that’s where 13Sports caught up with former Indianapolis punter Pat McAfee.

“It is great to be here, an honor to be here,” McAfee said. “The fact that I’m on WTHR right now, too, my wife is going to be excited. This is her show, this is her channel, so this is an honor of mine. It’s great to see you, it’s great to be back out here. It’s a beautiful day at training camp right now.”

A long list of things have kept McAfee busy since his NFL retirement, and 13Sports director Dave Calabro observed that it seems everything he touches turns to gold.

“Not everything,” McAfee said. “But I am living a dream, multiple, having a blast. When I retired, I thought there was a chance for some success to take place and obviously I’ve just gotten surrounded by great people. Opportunities have shown up. I’ve tried to take advantage of them and, you know, I’m trying to hold it down for ex-Indianapolis Colts players. Not as much as Peyton. Not as much as some other guys, but I’m lucky to be here and lucky to live, man. I’m just trying to enjoy it all."

“You are enjoying it all,” Dave said.

“Hey, listen. I did zero interviews today, OK, because if I do one, I’ve gotta do a hundred. But there was a time in my life, that was an awesome time, where Dave and I would sit down every week in a studio in the WTHR headquarters, with a crowd every week, a live crowd every week, and that kind of laid the table, I think, for what I’m doing now. So I owe this man a lot and I’m very appreciative to be chatting with him, and, hey, a lot of turnover at WTHR. Everybody’s crushing it. I watch all day, every day. Literally this is the only channel that’s on in my house because of my wife. You guys are the best,” Mc Afee said.

Speaking of McAfee's former position, the Colts are breaking camp with a new punter. The team signed former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Haack on Thursday after Rigoberto Sanchez was ruled out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon.