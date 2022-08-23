Colts punter injures Achilles tendon during Tuesday's practice

The six-year veteran punter will undergo more tests on Wednesday to determine the extent of the injury.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts are awaiting word on an injury to punter Rigoberto Sanchez.

According to the Colts, Sanchez injured his Achilles tendon at the end of Tuesday's practice. He will undergo further testing on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old punter, in his sixth season with the Colts out of the University of Hawaii, has averaged 51.6 yards per punt in the preseason, and has averaged 45.4 yards per kick over his career.

He is also the holder for field goals and extra point attempts.

The injury came as the team started their final week of training camp at Grand Park in Westfield. Head coach Frank Reich said the Colts starters will play in the first half of Saturday night's game at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the final tune-up before the regular season starts on Sept. 11.

The Colts will need to trim their roster to 53 players by next Tuesday to get ready to start the season.