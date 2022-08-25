Colts to suit up most starters in preseason finale against Tampa Bay

After wrapping up training camp Thursday in Westfield, the Colts will wrap up the preseason Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up training camp Thursday morning and will wrap up the preseason this Saturday night when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Colts new veteran quarterback, Matt Ryan, talked Thursday about adjusting to a new franchise after spending 14 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He also talked about the connection he's made with head coach Frank Reich. Reich said he knew the Colts had a special player when Ryan arrived.

"Listen, every guy is focused, every guy is all business, but Matt is just at another level," Reich said. "These guys are all motivated. Everybody is self-motivated, but also every one of those guys would say, 'No, push me. Elevate. Somebody step in the huddle and raise the bar.' That's what Matt has done."

"I think we've done a great job of setting the expectation for each other," Ryan said. "I know what Frank expects from me, I think he's been very clear with that, and I've certainly lent my input on a lot of different things. I feel like we're in a really good space right now."

The Colts starters, including Ryan, won't be getting this weekend off. Reich said all of them, minus running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines, will be suiting up against Tampa Bay.

"The game work is important – just sync things up, get everybody on the same page, get the feel and the rhythm of what it's like out there in Lucas Oil," said Reich. "I think it will be a good test for us."

"It's not the regular season," said Ryan. "The focus is not the same as the regular season. The focus is on us and making sure that we're getting ourselves ready and getting ourselves to where we want to be Week 1."

Reich also said defensive end Kwity Paye looked to have suffered a "little hyperextension" in his left knee at yesterday's practice. Paye was on the sidelines Thursday, but Reich said the team is being careful with last year's first-round pick.

"The MRI, everything looked pretty good. So, we’ll play it cautious," Reich said. "It banged up a little bit, a little bit sore, but just more give him some rest and he should be hopefully good to go for the opener.”