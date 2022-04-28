'I've been impressed with them' | Matt Ryan helping grow young Colts receivers

The new quarterback is "basically like a coach out there" working with teammates in the offseason program, according to offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are hard at work this week, both on and off the field.

Have you ever started a new job, in a new city with all new co-workers? That’s quarterback Matt Ryan’s world right now.

After 14 years in Atlanta, Ryan is going through his first off-season program in Indianapolis. For the past two weeks or so, he’s been using the time to throw to the wide receivers, trying to nail down timing and tendencies with each one.

He’s also been meeting with the offensive coaching staff to learn and help tailor the playbook. What’s beneficial to having Ryan in the building is the wealth of experience he brings after nearly a decade and a half in the NFL.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady told 13Sports Ryan is basically like a coach out there, helping to grow the young receivers.

“Our guys, our young guys, are excited about that because when they’re able to go throw, we’re not able to go out there on the field right now, so he’s able to go out there and coach these guys up and clean up a few things for those guys, so it’s definitely helping those guys,” said Brady.

“These guys are young, for sure, but their attitude, their energy, their sense of professionalism for young players is really good,” said Ryan. “I’ve been impressed with them.”

This time together is valuable to build chemistry before the season starts. And while the players are working, the front office is also busy preparing for the draft.

General manager Chris Ballard, head coach Frank Reich, the scouts and other key voices will be gathered in the war room, ready to add the next crop of rookies to the team.

As it currently stands, the Colts don’t have a first-round pick. They traded it away for Carson Wentz last year. Indianapolis won't be on the clock until Friday, unless they decide to trade up.

They have seven picks right now, starting with the 42nd overall selection early in the second round.

The team has several areas of need, including at wide receiver and depth on the offensive line. They've also worked out a handful of the top quarterbacks in the draft, so they could potentially take a quarterback to develop for the future after Ryan.