Colts players, coaches return for off-season program

Preparation for a new season got underway this week at the Colts' West 56th Street facility.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are getting back to work in preparation for the upcoming season.

A new quarterback and new defensive coordinator are just the beginning of changes for this year's team.

(Note: The attached video is a March 2022 report about Matt Ryan's signing with the Indianapolis Colts.)

Coaches and players are back in the building for the first phase of their off-season program, which consists mostly of working out, participating in meetings and just being together as a group again. It's something they haven't been able to do full over the past couple of years because of COVID.

Center Ryan Kelly said Wednesday it's nice to be able to go into the building and see people's faces and not have to guess who it is behind the mask.

For the third straight year in Indianapolis, there is a new quarterback in the mix. After 14 years in Atlanta, Matt Ryan is adjusting to life in a Colts uniform.

The ugly end to last season is something everyone on the team remembers, but not something they want to re-live.

"As we said last year, that scar will be there and I'm reminded of it every day," said head coach Frank Reich. "You look at a scar and say, 'That didn't feel good when I got that. I'd prefer not to feel that again, so let's try to avoid that the next time.'"

Asked Wednesday how the team looks, at least on paper right now, Reich said he believes this team is better than last year's, with all the off-season moves.

Now begins the work to get the job done on the field.

