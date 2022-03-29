Colts announce Tarik Glenn will be inducted into Ring of Honor

The offensive lineman played his entire 10-year career with the Colts and was part of the Super Bowl XLI championship team.

INDIANAPOLIS — Super Bowl champion Tarik Glenn is headed for the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor.

The Colts selected the offensive lineman 19th overall in the 1997 NFL Draft, and he went on to play all of his 10 seasons with the team.

Glenn started 154 regular-season games and 13 postseason games with the Colts. He was selected for the Pro Bowl three times in his career (2004-2006).

"We're really excited about Tarik Glenn going into the Ring of Honor," said Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay. "He's so deserving. I spoke with Tarik and he's so excited. I know how much our fans love him. That's great news because he's a special guy."

A Colts cornerstone is headed to the Ring of Honor. pic.twitter.com/J1AEOkPZ2r — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 29, 2022

Glenn's induction will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium during the 2022 season. The specific game has not yet been selected and will be announced in May when the NFL schedule is released.

Glenn will become the 18th member of the Colts Ring of Honor. Here are the other honorees:

Owner Robert Irsay

Wide receiver Bill Brooks

Head coach Ted Marchibroda

Offensive lineman Chris Hinton

Quarterback Jim Harbaugh

Colts Nation

Head coach Tony Dungy

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison

Running Back Edgerrin James

Running back Eric Dickerson

Running back Marshall Faulk

Center Jeff Saturday

General Manager Bill Polian

Quarterback Peyton Manning

Wide receiver Reggie Wayne

Defensive end Dwight Freeney

Defensive end Robert Mathis