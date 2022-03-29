Colts announce Tarik Glenn will be inducted into Ring of Honor

INDIANAPOLIS — Super Bowl champion Tarik Glenn is headed for the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor.
The Colts selected the offensive lineman 19th overall in the 1997 NFL Draft, and he went on to play all of his 10 seasons with the team.
Glenn started 154 regular-season games and 13 postseason games with the Colts. He was selected for the Pro Bowl three times in his career (2004-2006).
"We're really excited about Tarik Glenn going into the Ring of Honor," said Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay. "He's so deserving. I spoke with Tarik and he's so excited. I know how much our fans love him. That's great news because he's a special guy."
Glenn's induction will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium during the 2022 season. The specific game has not yet been selected and will be announced in May when the NFL schedule is released.
Glenn will become the 18th member of the Colts Ring of Honor. Here are the other honorees:
- Owner Robert Irsay
- Wide receiver Bill Brooks
- Head coach Ted Marchibroda
- Offensive lineman Chris Hinton
- Quarterback Jim Harbaugh
- Colts Nation
- Head coach Tony Dungy
- Wide receiver Marvin Harrison
- Running Back Edgerrin James
- Running back Eric Dickerson
- Running back Marshall Faulk
- Center Jeff Saturday
- General Manager Bill Polian
- Quarterback Peyton Manning
- Wide receiver Reggie Wayne
- Defensive end Dwight Freeney
- Defensive end Robert Mathis