Jonathan Taylor nominated - again - for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week honors

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is up for player of the week honors - again.

Taylor was nominated Monday for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week award for his incredible performance in the Colts' 41-15 win at Buffalo Sunday. Taylor carried the ball 32 times for 185 yards and scored four touchdowns on the ground in the win. He also caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz.

The nomination marks the fifth time in the past six games that Taylor has been up for the award. He's won it twice so far this season, for a 145-yard, two-touchdown performance in a Week 6 win over Houston and last week, when he carried the ball 21 times for 116 yards and a touchdown as the Colts beat Jacksonville at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Also nominated in Week 11 are Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, who had 123 yards on 30 carries and two touchdowns against the Las Vegas Raiders, and Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift, who ran for 136 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown in a loss to the Cleveland Browns.

If Taylor wins this week's FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week award, he'd match injured Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry as the only players to win the award three times this season. Taylor broke a tie with Henry for the league rushing lead on Sunday and now leads the NFL with 1,122 yards in 11 games. His four touchdowns on the ground moved him ahead of both Henry and Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner, who has scored 12 times this season.