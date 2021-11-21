Colts-Bills Game Blog: Indianapolis scores on each of first 2 possessions, leads Buffalo 14-0

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Indianapolis Colts have won four of five to improve their record at 5-5 heading into today's game. The Buffalo Bills have split their last four and watched their division lead in the AFC East dwindle to a half-game over New England.
Colts coach Frank Reich says it was “painful” re-watching the tape of his team losing to the Bills in an AFC wild-card playoff game back in January, although Reich finds encouragement in how close the Colts came to victory in a 27-24 loss.
1:34 p.m. - End of Q1: Colts 14, Bills 0.
1:28 p.m. - Taylor scores for the second time this game, a 23-yard run. Extra point is good. Colts lead 14-0.
1:21 p.m. - Odum picks off Allen to end Buffalo's opening drive. Colts take over at the IND 43. The Colts now have a takeaway in every game this season.
1:11 p.m. - Hilton, Hines and Taylor all contribute to an impressive 10-play opening drive, and Taylor scores on a 3 yard run. Extra point is good. Colts lead, 7-0.
1:03 p.m. - Colts start the game on offense.
11:30 a.m. - Colts inactive players for today's game include RB Marlon Mack and OL Will Fries. Darius Leonard is active and expected to play.