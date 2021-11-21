x
Colts-Bills Game Blog: Indianapolis scores on each of first 2 possessions, leads Buffalo 14-0

The Colts look to keep climbing in the AFC standings on the road today. Follow all the action in our game blog.
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) carries the football during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Indianapolis Colts have won four of five to improve their record at 5-5 heading into today's game. The Buffalo Bills have split their last four and watched their division lead in the AFC East dwindle to a half-game over New England. 

Colts coach Frank Reich says it was “painful” re-watching the tape of his team losing to the Bills in an AFC wild-card playoff game back in January, although Reich finds encouragement in how close the Colts came to victory in a 27-24 loss. 

1:36 p.m. - Great start.

1:34 p.m. - End of Q1: Colts 14, Bills 0.

1:28 p.m. - Taylor scores for the second time this game, a 23-yard run. Extra point is good. Colts lead 14-0.

1:21 p.m. - Odum picks off Allen to end Buffalo's opening drive. Colts take over at the IND 43. The Colts now have a takeaway in every game this season.

1:12 p.m.  - Textbook.

1:11 p.m. - Hilton, Hines and Taylor all contribute to an impressive 10-play opening drive, and Taylor scores on a 3 yard run. Extra point is good. Colts lead, 7-0. 

1:03 p.m. - Colts start the game on offense.

12:50 p.m. - Preparation.

12:22 p.m. - Colts: "It's that time again."

11:30 a.m. - Colts inactive players for today's game include RB Marlon Mack and OL Will Fries. Darius Leonard is active and expected to play.

