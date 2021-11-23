Colts pass out 2,000 Thanksgiving meals to Indiana families

INDIANAPOLIS — With a big game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming up on Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts took some time to give back to the community.
Colts players, cheerleaders and 100 volunteers handed out more than 2,000 meals for Thanksgiving Tuesday as part of the 10th annual "Horseshoe Helpings" event. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett also helped distribute the food outside Lucas Oil Stadium.
The team gave families a turkey, green beans and potatoes, along with other ingredients to make a delicious meal on Thursday.
"Our organization really sees ourselves as stewards of the community, so being able to consistently give back to our local community still dealing with the COVID pandemic, but this is something that we've always done and have been passionate about, so it's important to give back to our Hoosiers in need and make sure they have a hot meal on the table," said Ashley Powell, director of community relations for the Colts.
In all, the volunteers handed out more than 42,000 pounds of food on Tuesday.