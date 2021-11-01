Register for this year's Drumstick Dash

The Wheeler Mission Drumstick Dash is back in person after a virtual event in 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — After a 2020 virtual event, the Wheeler Mission Drumstick Dash will be back in person in 2021. As always, the race will take place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 25. While it's back on in person, a virtual option will still be available for those who would prefer to run on their own while still supporting a great cause.

Registration is open for the race, but the longer participants wait to register, the more they'll have to pay. Here's an overview of the registration pricing until race day:

Through Nov. 11: $37 for adults; $32 for kids age 8-12; $37 for virtual registration

Nov. 12-23: $39 for adults; $34 for kids age 8-12; $37 for virtual registration

Nov. 24: $45 for adults; $40 for kids age 8-12; $45 for virtual registration

Registration on the day of the race is only available for the virtual race. Kids 7 and younger can always register for free but will not receive a T-shirt. All the proceeds from registration will go to the Wheeler Mission, providing food, shelter and care for those experiencing homelessness in Indianapolis.

The race goes through Broad Ripple and there are 4.6-mile and 2.75-mile courses. Both events are timed and start and finish on Broad Ripple Avenue. The race will start at 9 a.m. and 13Sports Director Dave Calabro will once again serve as an emcee for the event.

Visit drumstickdash.org for more information and to register for this year's race.