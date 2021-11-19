x
Indiana Pacers

Pacers, JAKKS Pacific team up for annual toy giveaway

The Pacers are teaming up with JAKKS Pacific for the 12th consecutive year to distribute thousands of toys to more than 80 nonprofit organizations across the state.

INDIANAPOLIS —

It's the season of giving, and the Indiana Pacers are in the holiday spirit!

The Pacers are teaming up with JAKKS Pacific for the 12th consecutive year to distribute thousands of toys to more than 80 nonprofit organizations across the state, which means thousands of children will have a very special holiday.

Here is the schedule for this year's in-person toy distributions:

  • Monday, Nov. 22 at 10:30 a.m. - Decatur County Family YMCA (Greensburg)
  • Monday, Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. - Boys & Girls Club (Marion)
  • Monday, Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m. - Washington Park (Terre Haute)
  • Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 2:30 p.m. - Lincoln School (Evansville)
  • Thursday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. - YMCA of Vincennes (Vincennes)
  • Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. - Boys & Girls Club of White County (Monticello)
  • Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. - Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne (Fort Wayne)
  • Friday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. - Higher Praise Worship Center (Connersville)

