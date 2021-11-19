Pacers, JAKKS Pacific team up for annual toy giveaway

INDIANAPOLIS —
It's the season of giving, and the Indiana Pacers are in the holiday spirit!
The Pacers are teaming up with JAKKS Pacific for the 12th consecutive year to distribute thousands of toys to more than 80 nonprofit organizations across the state, which means thousands of children will have a very special holiday.
Here is the schedule for this year's in-person toy distributions:
- Monday, Nov. 22 at 10:30 a.m. - Decatur County Family YMCA (Greensburg)
- Monday, Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. - Boys & Girls Club (Marion)
- Monday, Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m. - Washington Park (Terre Haute)
- Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 2:30 p.m. - Lincoln School (Evansville)
- Thursday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. - YMCA of Vincennes (Vincennes)
- Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. - Boys & Girls Club of White County (Monticello)
- Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. - Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne (Fort Wayne)
- Friday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. - Higher Praise Worship Center (Connersville)
What other people are reading:
- Kamala Harris becomes first woman with presidential power, but just for a few hours
- Snow much fun! Things to do this winter in central Indiana
- US expands COVID boosters to all adults, final hurdle ahead
- 'Miraculously believed to be minor injuries' after semi-truck crashes into car in Washington state
- Rare first printing of US Constitution sells for record $43M