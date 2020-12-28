Colts vs. Jags game time changed for regular season finale

The game time on Jan. 3 is now set for 4:25 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL has changed the game time for the Indianapolis Colts regular season finale versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

There are some single game tickets still available at the Colts website or on Ticketmaster. The Colts will host up to 10,000 fans in the stadium, and those tickets will be sold in pods to keep social distancing.

Other health and safety procedures, which include gameday requirements for fans and stadium employees, can be found at Colts.com/gameday.