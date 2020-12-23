Colts DT DeForest Buckner named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Buckner is the fifth Colts player to earn Player of the Week honors this season.

INDIANAPOLIS — Christmas came a little early for Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Buckner was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after his impressive performance in the Colts' 27-20 victory against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 20.

He had four tackles (two of which were for lost yards), a career-high three sacks and one forced fumble in Sunday's game.

Through Week 15, Buckner has had 52 tackles, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Buckner is the fifth Colts player to earn Player of the Week honors this season:

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 3)

Linebacker E.J. Speed (AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 10)

Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 11)

Cornerback Kenny Moore II (AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 14)

This is the first time Buckner has earned a Player of the Week honors in his career.