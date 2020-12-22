Three Colts named to AFC Pro Bowl roster

Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly and Darius Leonard all represented the Colts in last year's game, as well.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three Indianapolis Colts stars will represent the AFC in the Pro Bowl.

Offensive linemen Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly, along with linebacker Darius Leonard were named to the team Monday night. Nelson and Leonard were named to the team as starters.

It is the third straight Pro Bowl nod for Nelson and the second consecutive honor for Kelly, marking the first time the Colts were represented by two offensive linemen in consecutive Pro Bowls since Tarik Glenn and Jeff Saturday were picked in 2005-06.

Leonard was also picked for his second consecutive Pro Bowl.

This year's game will be a virtual competition as the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of the contest, which was scheduled to be played in Las Vegas. Instead, the NFL and EA Sports are creating competitions between players, NFL Legends and celebrities on the popular Madden NFL 21 video game.

The Pro Bowl "game" will include players who were selected to the team playing virtually, with fans tuning in on a variety of platforms.