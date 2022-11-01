Colts relieve offensive coordinator Marcus Brady of duties

"This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team," head coach Frank Reich said in a statement.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts relieved offensive coordinator Marcus Brady of his duties Tuesday morning.

"This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team," head coach Frank Reich said in a statement. "I appreciate Marcus’s commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward."

Brady joined the Colts' coaching staff in 2018 as the assistant quarterbacks coach. He took over as offensive coordinator in 2021.

The Colts (3-4-1) travel to New England to face the Patriots (4-4) Sunday, Nov. 6. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Last week, Reich benched 2016 league MVP Matt Ryan one day after he threw two more interceptions in a critical loss at AFC South-leading Tennessee. Despite being inactive against the Commanders, the 37-yeard-old Ryan still leads the NFL with nine interceptions and 12 total giveaways. He's also still tied with Chicago quarterback Justin Fields for the most fumbles (11).

The Colts, which shared the league lead in turnover margin last season, is now tied for the most giveaways this season with 16. The team is also 31st in turnover margin at -8.