Colts 2021 season tickets on sale Monday

Fans can secure season tickets online or by calling a ticket representative.

INDIANAPOLIS — Season tickets for the Indianapolis Colts 2021 season are now on sale.

The Colts will play the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans at home next season.

Tickets are available online at Colts.com/tickets or by calling a representative at 317-297-7000. When purchasing online, fans can take a look at a virtual Lucas Oil Stadium and get a view from all the seats to help them decide where to get tickets.

If games are canceled or fans are restricted from attending, the Colts will make arrangements to refund all ticketholders. If current COVID-19 protocols are still in place, during the 2021 season, some benefits for season ticketholders may change.

2021 Season Tickets are on sale now!



Don't miss out on exclusive benefits, like our Colts Pro Shop discount and member gift. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 16, 2020

Benefits for season ticketholders include:

Monthly payment plans

Discounted ticket prices compared to single game tickets

Opportunities for VIP gameday access

Colts Pro Shop discounts

Access to preferred gameday parking

Subscription to NFL Game Pass and NFL Redzone

Year-round invitations to exclusive VIP events

Opportunities to purchase tickets for select Lucas Oil Stadium events

Exclusive season ticket member gifting

Access to Super Bowl ticket drawings

First chance to secure seats for home playoff games

Priority to relocate seats during the offseason

Dedicated account manager