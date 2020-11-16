Colts 2021 season tickets on sale Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Season tickets for the Indianapolis Colts 2021 season are now on sale.
The Colts will play the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans at home next season.
Tickets are available online at Colts.com/tickets or by calling a representative at 317-297-7000. When purchasing online, fans can take a look at a virtual Lucas Oil Stadium and get a view from all the seats to help them decide where to get tickets.
If games are canceled or fans are restricted from attending, the Colts will make arrangements to refund all ticketholders. If current COVID-19 protocols are still in place, during the 2021 season, some benefits for season ticketholders may change.
Benefits for season ticketholders include:
- Monthly payment plans
- Discounted ticket prices compared to single game tickets
- Opportunities for VIP gameday access
- Colts Pro Shop discounts
- Access to preferred gameday parking
- Subscription to NFL Game Pass and NFL Redzone
- Year-round invitations to exclusive VIP events
- Opportunities to purchase tickets for select Lucas Oil Stadium events
- Exclusive season ticket member gifting
- Access to Super Bowl ticket drawings
- First chance to secure seats for home playoff games
- Priority to relocate seats during the offseason
- Dedicated account manager
The Colts are currently 6-3 and sit atop the AFC South. They take on the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday at 4:25 p.m.