Colts launch 'FANthem' contest to find national anthem singer

The winner of the contest will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" to be played at the Jan. 3 Fan Appreciation Game

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are looking for a fan who wants to sing the national anthem at the Jan. 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team launched the "FANthem" contest Monday, giving fans the opportunity for their big break. The winner of the contest will pre-record the anthem at a local recording studio before the game, then lead the crowd virtually in the singing of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

All interested in the opportunity can submit their entries at colts.com/fanthem. Submissions must include a video of the contestant performing the anthem. Videos of other songs will not be considered. The deadline to enter is Dec. 10, 2020.