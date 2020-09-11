Colts launch 'FANthem' contest to find national anthem singer

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are looking for a fan who wants to sing the national anthem at the Jan. 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The team launched the "FANthem" contest Monday, giving fans the opportunity for their big break. The winner of the contest will pre-record the anthem at a local recording studio before the game, then lead the crowd virtually in the singing of "The Star-Spangled Banner."
All interested in the opportunity can submit their entries at colts.com/fanthem. Submissions must include a video of the contestant performing the anthem. Videos of other songs will not be considered. The deadline to enter is Dec. 10, 2020.
The winner will also receive four tickets to the game, which is the Fan Appreciation Game for the season.