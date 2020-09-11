x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Local News

Colts launch 'FANthem' contest to find national anthem singer

The winner of the contest will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" to be played at the Jan. 3 Fan Appreciation Game
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are looking for a fan who wants to sing the national anthem at the Jan. 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team launched the "FANthem" contest Monday, giving fans the opportunity for their big break. The winner of the contest will pre-record the anthem at a local recording studio before the game, then lead the crowd virtually in the singing of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

All interested in the opportunity can submit their entries at colts.com/fanthem. Submissions must include a video of the contestant performing the anthem. Videos of other songs will not be considered. The deadline to enter is Dec. 10, 2020.

The winner will also receive four tickets to the game, which is the Fan Appreciation Game for the season.

RELATED: Colts-Packers tickets now on sale; 12,500 fan limit

RELATED: Colts-Ravens Game Blog: Ravens win 24-10