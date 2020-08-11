Live Colts-Ravens Game Blog: 7-7 at the end of the first quarter

Follow the game as the Colts host the Ravens in our 13Sports game blog.

The Colts (5-2) are playing the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) in Indianapolis Sunday, Nov. 8.

1:51 p.m. - Lamar Jackson keeps it for a 7-yard pickup and a first down for Baltimore.

1:47 p.m. - Colts punt.

1:43 p.m. - Short run for Jordan Wilkins to pick up 3 to start the second quarter.

1:40 p.m. - DeMichael Harris picks up the first down for the Colts.

1:39 p.m. - A great run by Nyheim Hines to almost the Colts 43.

1:34 p.m. - Jonathan Taylor fumbles and the Ravens recover. Chuck Clark runs it back for a touchdown. The game is tied up at 7-7.

Well that changed In a hurry. Taylor fumbles and the Ravens run it back to tie the game. @WTHRcom — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) November 8, 2020

1:33 p.m. - Rivers to Michael Pittman Jr. for a first down.

1:31 p.m. - A facemask call against Baltimore on the punt will give the Colts great starting position on the next drive.

1:28 p.m. - Colts defense steps up and force the punt.

1:26 p.m. - Jackson connects with Marquise Brown for a first down.

1:20 p.m. - Taylor takes it in from the 1 after a pass interference call. Colts lead 7-0.

1:19 p.m. - Harris runs it 16 yards to the Baltimore 8.

1:17 p.m. - Rivers hits Zach Pascal on the next play for 20 yards.

1:16 p.m. - Rivers connects with Pittman for a first down.

1:12 p.m. - The Ravens come up with nothing on their opening drive and are forced to punt.

1:09 p.m. - Ravens hold the colts and force the punt.

1:04 p.m. - Jonathan Taylor catches and then picks up the first down.

1:03 p.m. - Colts start with the ball on the 22 after kickoff.

12:55 p.m. - Let's go!

12:45 p.m. - Taylor's at Lucas Oil Stadium and live on Facebook ahead of kickoff.

12:40 p.m. - The Colts are out warming up.

12:25 p.m. - Ravens are out warming up.

12:00 p.m. - The Baltimore Ravens have activated receiver Dez Bryant for their game Sunday against the Colts in Indianapolis. Bryant hasn't played in the NFL since December 2017.

11:45 a.m. - The Colts will play without T.Y. Hilton today.

11:30 a.m. - The roof of Lucas Oil Stadium will be open for today's game between the Colts and Ravens. It will be the 100th Colts game at the stadium.

Rivers ready for another big showdown with Jackson, Ravens

Philip Rivers could write a book about his matchups against some of the NFL’s best players. He's trash talked Tom Brady, faced down with Peyton Manning and lost to Brett Favre and Andrew Luck. Today, he could add another chapter to his storybook career when the Colts host reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson's season total of 411 rushing yards ranks second among NFL quarterbacks heading into the game.

Both are playoff contenders with 5-2 marks.