Colts-Packers tickets now on sale; 12,500 fan limit

INDIANAPOLIS — Single-game tickets are now on sale to the Colts-Packers game on Nov. 22.

Tickets to the Packers game will be limited to 12,500 fans. Tickets will be sold in “pods” to help keep social-distancing between fans. Season ticket members – including individual ticket holders selected by seniority, suite holders, and team partners – will get priority when buying tickets.

The attendance number for the game was determined with the Marion County Public Health Department. Other health and safety procedures, which include gameday requirements for fans and stadium employees, can be found at Colts.com/gameday.