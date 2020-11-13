GAME BLOG: Colts face Titans with first place on the line

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Indianapolis Colts look to get back on track with a road test against division rival Tennessee Thursday night.
The Colts, who are coming off a home loss to Baltimore last week, stand at 5-3. They take on the AFC South-leading Titans, who beat Chicago last week. An Indianapolis win will pull them into a tie for first place in the division.
Among the inactive players Thursday for the Colts are tight end Jack Doyle, quarterback Jacob Eason and wide receiver Dezmon Patmon on offense and cornerback Tremon Smith and defensive end Ben Banogu on defense.
Kickoff is slated for 8:20 p.m.