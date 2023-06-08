Anthony Richardson has best day as colts finish weekend strong at training camp

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Day eight of Indianapolis Colts training camp featured rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson's best day as a Colt.
Richardson threw three touchdown passes throughout the day.
Head coach Shane Steichen and linebacker Zaire Franklin talked about how much more comfortable Richardson has looked in the pocket and how encouraging it is to see his growth.
Franklin also spoke about how the defensive side of the football is gelling together nicely. Watch here for a preview as the Colts get ready for preseason game number one next weekend in Buffalo.