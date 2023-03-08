Colts cornerback Chris Lammons suspended three regular season games

The suspension stems from a 2022 incident in Las Vegas.

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL has announced that Colts cornerback Chris Lammons has been suspended for the first three regular season games for a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

According to the statement released by the NFL Aug. 4, the suspension is a result of Lammons' involvement in a February 2022 incident at a Las Vegas establishment.

Lammons will still be allowed to participate in Colts preseason games and practices. He will be eligible to return to the active roster on Monday, Sept. 25.