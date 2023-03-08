Colts cornerback Chris Lammons suspended three regular season games

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL has announced that Colts cornerback Chris Lammons has been suspended for the first three regular season games for a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy.
According to the statement released by the NFL Aug. 4, the suspension is a result of Lammons' involvement in a February 2022 incident at a Las Vegas establishment.
Lammons will still be allowed to participate in Colts preseason games and practices. He will be eligible to return to the active roster on Monday, Sept. 25.
No further information was provided.