Good News: Kids at Indianapolis Colts Training Camp

13Sports director Dave Calabro visited Colts Camp to talk to kids getting ready to go back to school.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Summer vacation is wrapping up across central Indiana, but that doesn't mean there isn't still fun to be had at Colts camp.

Dave Calabro visited Grand Park in Westfield during Indianapolis Colts training camp to visit with kids before they start a new school year.

"It's my birthday tomorrow," said Griffin. "I'm going to be eight tomorrow."

Dave and others sang "Happy Birthday" to Griffin as he celebrated the occasion by watching Colts players practice.

Griffin wasn't the only one celebrating a birthday at Colts camp. Katie turned 10 and is a fan of cornerback JuJu Brents.

Two other boys interviewed by Dave said they were more or less ready to go back to school, but were really enjoying Colts camp. They both return to class Aug. 11, but one boy has kept an eye on Anthony Richardson while the other seems more interested in what the Chicago Bears will look like this season.

Another boy appreciates the Colts teams of the past, telling Dave his favorite player is Peyton Manning.

"He's an old guy now," said Dave referring to Manning. "He's like me yet you still like him?"

"Yes."

"You think he could still play today?" asked Dave.

"Probably," replied the boy.

The Good News at Colts camp was not limited to children. Dave interviewed two adult fans who were enjoying their summer at Grand Park.

"We're here today in Colts City!"