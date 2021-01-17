Bills crush Ravens, are now 1 win away from Super Bowl

Buffalo will play in the AFC championship game for the first time since 1994 after dominating Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Cole Beasley is active after Sean McDermott said he is "week to week."

FIRST QUARTER:

- The Ravens receive the opening kickoff and start at their own 25 after a touchback. Baltimore drives 52 yards on 12 plays before Justin Tucker misses 42-yard field goal. The Bills catch a big break from the top kicker in the league, and start their first drive at their own 31.

- Josh Allen picks up a quick first down on a 13-yard pass to Stefon Diggs. The Ravens force the Bills to punt at their own 48. Baltimore goes three and out starting its drive at its own 10.

SECOND QUARTER:

- Tyler Bass puts the Bills on the board first with a 28-yard field goal. The Bills started off their drive at the Baltimore 38 with a 16-yard connection between Allen and Stefon Diggs. 3-0 Bills.

- The Ravens go three and out before the Bills get the ball back at their own 37. Tyler Bass misses a 43-yard field goal at the end of a seven-play, 38-yard drive.

- Tucker misses back-to-back field goals, this time from 46 yards out to end a six-play, 39-yard drive. It's still 3-0 Buffalo.

#Ravens Tucker 0/2 on the night.



Misses from 46 off the right upright. @wgrz — Adam Benigni (@AdamBenigni) January 17, 2021

-Josh Allen shaken up on a sack on 3rd and 20. Bills forced to punt. Allen sitting on sideline, appears that he's staying in the game.

-After converting a 3rd and 18, Jackson throws incomplete on 3rd and 14 and the Ravens are forced to punt.

-The Bills move the ball to midfield but Allen throws incomplete on 3rd and 4. Bills forced to punt with 1:15 left in the half.

- The Ravens, starting at their own 27, drive the ball 57 yards down the field in eight plays, for Justin Tucker to hit a 34-yard field goal with four seconds left in the half. Bills and Ravens are tied at three a piece at the half. Exactly how we all drew it up with these two prolific offenses, right?

THIRD QUARTER:

- A productive 11-play, 66-yard drive to start the second half ends with Josh Allen connecting with Stefon Diggs for a three-yard score, the first touchdown of the game. The Bills offense came out of the break hot, with Allen using running back Devin Singletary and tight end Dawson Knox to get downfield. 10-3 Bills.

- What a swing for the Bills. Ravens show they made productive halftime adjustments, as well, on the verge of tying things up inside the Bills ten. On 3rd & goal, Taron Johnson picks off Lamar Jackson in the end zone and returns it all the way for the touchdown. Bills take a 17-3 lead with 41 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER:

- Lamar Jackson is injured on the Ravens next drive to end the third quarter. Baltimore lost four yards on the drive before punting it away to the Bills 24.

- The Bills ran nine plays, gained 37 yards and ran more than five minutes off the clock before a punt.

- The Ravens struggled to get going again, mustering only 19 yards on seven plays before punting it away. The clock is working against them.

- Baltimore had a chance to make it interesting late, driving to the Buffalo 8 where it had a first-and-goal. Four plays later, the Ravens turned it over on downs, and the Bills worked on the clock some more.