Coleman's 22 help Ball State down Western Michigan 71-70

MUNCIE, Ind. — Mickey Pearson's three-point play with 35 seconds left proved to be the game winner and Ball State beat Western Michigan 71-70 on Tuesday night.

Lamar Norman Jr. missed a layup for the Chippewas with 17 seconds left. Western Michigan secured the offensive rebound and called timeout, but JaVaughn Hannah missed a shot at the buzzer to end it.

Jarron Coleman scored 22 points, collected eight rebounds, distributed seven assists, and had four steals for the Cardinals (13-5, 4-1 Mid-American Conference). Payton Sparks scored 14 points and Demarius Jacobs 10.

Norman led the Broncos (6-12, 2-3) with 31 points, six rebounds and four assists. Markeese Hastings added 12 points and nine rebounds for Western Michigan.

