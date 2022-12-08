x
Pearson scores 20 as Ball State takes down E. Illinois 76-59

Pearson also had nine rebounds for the Cardinals (5-4).
CHARLESTON, Ill. — Mickey Pearson Jr. had 20 points in Ball State's 76-59 victory against Eastern Illinois on Wednesday night.

Pearson had nine rebounds for the Cardinals (5-4). Payton Sparks scored 12 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field. Jarron Coleman shot 3 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding five rebounds and eight assists.

The Panthers (2-8) were led by Nick Ellington, who recorded 12 points and three steals. Kinyon Hodges added 12 points for Eastern Illinois. Sincere Malone also had nine points and two steals.

